Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Level One Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 19.03%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LEVL. ValuEngine downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Level One Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of LEVL opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $26.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

In other news, Director James L. Bellinson acquired 4,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $98,760.00. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas acquired 3,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $347,800. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

