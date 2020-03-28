Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Meridian Bank Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Meridian Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Meridian Bank stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.03. Meridian Bank has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Meridian Bank worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

