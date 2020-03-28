Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TFS Financial Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for TFS Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TFS Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut TFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. TFS Financial has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $22.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

