Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Northeast Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Northeast Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Northeast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NBN opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Northeast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.