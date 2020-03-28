Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Issued By Northcoast Research

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.42.

Shares of COST opened at $284.33 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

