Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Decreased by Analyst

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BJRI. CL King started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $80,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

