Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lowered by Analyst

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

