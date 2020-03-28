Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Gildan Activewear Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GIL. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

TSE:GIL opened at C$17.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$13.64 and a 52-week high of C$53.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.