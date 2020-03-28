Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 27th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QBAK opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Qualstar has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a P/E ratio of -236.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Qualstar had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Qualstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

