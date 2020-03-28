R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the February 27th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.87% of R C M Technologies worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

RCMT stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. R C M Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, analysts expect that R C M Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

