Raymond James Analysts Give Cameco (TSE:CCO) a C$15.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Cameco stock opened at C$9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$16.15.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$874.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

