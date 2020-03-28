Raymond James Cuts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$12.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSK. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.70.

PSK opened at C$6.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$6.47 and a 12 month high of C$20.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.52%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

