Raymond James Trims Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Target Price to C$0.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CR. National Bank Financial cut shares of Crew Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crew Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.71.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy stock opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 million and a PE ratio of 2.41. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$1.36.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post -0.130625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 113,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 772,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,434. Insiders have purchased 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230 over the last 90 days.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.