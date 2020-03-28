Raymond James Trims Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Target Price to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised Gibson Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.65.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.96 and a 12 month high of C$28.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.0751813 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

