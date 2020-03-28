Raymond James Trims Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Target Price to C$0.40

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGY. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Surge Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Surge Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.27.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -19.96%.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 150,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 988,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,431.68.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

