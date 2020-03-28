Raymond James Upgrades Capital Power (TSE:CPX) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$36.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$39.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.00.

Get Capital Power alerts:

TSE:CPX opened at C$25.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.89. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$20.23 and a 12-month high of C$38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$683.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.