Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, an increase of 809.9% from the February 27th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTG. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,632,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

UTG opened at $28.06 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

