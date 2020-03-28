Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,260 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of Redwood Trust worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Redwood Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Redwood Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $706.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.61%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

