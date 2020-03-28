Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $449.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $518.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.96.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

