Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.60 Per Share (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.60 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.70.

NYSE:RS opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

