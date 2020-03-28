Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Relx worth $34,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,062,000 after purchasing an additional 175,328 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,526,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 126,041 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,399,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 732,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. Relx PLC has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.