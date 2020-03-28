Replimune Group Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

REPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $391.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.73.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

