Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $379.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 68,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

