Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Citizens Financial Group Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CFG. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 554,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

