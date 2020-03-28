Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IGM Financial Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$823.55 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

TSE IGM opened at C$22.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.12. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$20.96 and a one year high of C$40.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.12%.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

