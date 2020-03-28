Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nucor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nucor in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

NUE stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 37.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

