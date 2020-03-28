Reviewing Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Geovax Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $580,000.00 300.64 -$51.68 million N/A N/A Geovax Labs $960,000.00 2.06 -$2.56 million N/A N/A

Geovax Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Volatility and Risk

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geovax Labs has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Auxly Cannabis Group and Geovax Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Geovax Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Geovax Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -1,316.81% -29.20% -18.87% Geovax Labs -200.17% N/A -424.26%

Summary

Geovax Labs beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Geovax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers. The company has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; the HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; U.S. Army Research Institute of Infectious Disease; U.S. Naval Research Laboratory; Emory University; University of Pittsburgh; Georgia State University Research Foundation; University of Texas Medical Branch; the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland; the Scripps Research Institute; the Burnet Institute; American Gene Technologies, Inc.; Viamune, Inc.; Vaxeal Holding SA; CaroGen Corporation; Virometix AG; U.S. Department of Defense; Geneva Foundation; Enesi Pharma; and Leidos, Inc. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

