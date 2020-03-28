Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €43.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a €44.30 ($51.51) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.38 ($50.44).

FRA ZAL opened at €33.82 ($39.33) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($57.98). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.80.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

