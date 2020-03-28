Royal Bank of Canada Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$1.25

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. AltaCorp Capital reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.85.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.75 million and a PE ratio of 23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85.

In other news, Director Allen R. Hagerman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,080.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

