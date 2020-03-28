Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Salem Media Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Salem Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 45,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $51,922.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,108.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 34,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,128.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,866.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 399,109 shares of company stock worth $465,217 in the last three months. 55.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salem Media Group Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.