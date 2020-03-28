Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 1,127.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 62.53, a current ratio of 62.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

