SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Barclays set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on SAP and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €134.18 ($156.03).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €99.87 ($116.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm has a market cap of $119.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €110.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.37. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a fifty-two week high of €129.60 ($150.70).

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.