SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($194.19) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €134.18 ($156.03).

SAP opened at €99.87 ($116.13) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €116.37. SAP has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 1 year high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

