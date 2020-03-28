Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scholar Rock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

SRRK stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $23.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $389.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of -0.03.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 248.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

