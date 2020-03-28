Scotiabank Cuts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$74.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TSE EQB opened at C$54.46 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$44.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.61. The firm has a market cap of $944.55 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 496 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total value of C$42,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at C$302,577.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

