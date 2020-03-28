SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEIC. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.