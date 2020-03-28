Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Grows By 948.5%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 948.5% from the February 27th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,109 shares during the period.

Shares of IAF opened at $3.62 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

