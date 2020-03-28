Short Interest in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Increases By 405.0%

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 405.0% from the February 27th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.06 on Friday. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

Get American Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AREC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.