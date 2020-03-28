Short Interest in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Increases By 1,226.4%

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a growth of 1,226.4% from the February 27th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 140,343 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

