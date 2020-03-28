Short Interest in Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) Expands By 1,400.0%

Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the February 27th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cyanotech stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $12.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.52. Cyanotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. Cyanotech had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.12%.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

