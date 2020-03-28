Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Increases By 1,280.7%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, a growth of 1,280.7% from the February 27th total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of JPC opened at $7.05 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 684,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 406,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 104,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 305,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.