Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Expands By 664.3%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 664.3% from the February 27th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 101,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 285,213 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of PHIO stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.96. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.40) by ($0.29).

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.