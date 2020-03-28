Short Interest in Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Increases By 1,200.0%

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 27th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $20.76 on Friday. Sitime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sitime will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth about $5,584,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth about $4,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth about $8,288,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

