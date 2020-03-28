Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Rises By 308.3%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 308.3% from the February 27th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

