Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €99.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, March 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.67 ($107.75).

SIX2 stock opened at €50.50 ($58.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. Sixt has a twelve month low of €45.66 ($53.09) and a twelve month high of €103.40 ($120.23). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

