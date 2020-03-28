SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Update

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,937,000 shares, an increase of 371.1% from the February 27th total of 11,450,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,879,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

SLM opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 5,099.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

