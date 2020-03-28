SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLM. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised SLM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

