Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 90,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.