South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. South State has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.27.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South State will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 78,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,978,000 after buying an additional 63,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

