Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $43,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,302 shares of company stock valued at $92,836 over the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

